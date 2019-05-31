Police pulled him over for suspicion of DUI. That’s when a patrol car took a hit

Charles James Cann

A Key Largo man pulled over for suspicion of driving drunk confirmed a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy’s hunch when he backed his pickup truck into the cop’s cruiser, according to his arrest report.

Charles James Cann, 48, faces a felony driving under the influence charge because it is third DUI arrest in under 10 years, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. He also faces misdemeanor DUI causing property damage.

A deputy pulled him over at mile marker 82 in Islamorada after receiving reports Cann’s white Dodge pickup was weaving in and out of lanes and at times driving into oncoming traffic.

When Deputy Joel Rios got out of his car and walked toward the Dodge, Cann placed it in reverse and hit Rios’ patrol vehicle, causing about $1,000 in damage, Linhardt said.

Rios stated in his report that Cann had watery eyes and his speech was slurred. Deputies found a full bottle of rum inside his truck, Linhardt said.

Cann refused to take a breath or field sobriety test, Linhardt said. He remains in county jail on Plantation Key. His bond information was not immediately available.