Child riding tricycle dies after being hit by SUV

The Florida Highway Patrol says a sports utility vehicle backing out of a driveway hit a 3-year-old girl who was riding a tricycle on the road.

Remington Lily Solano was airlifted to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in nearby Tampa where she died Thursday night.

Troopers identified the driver of the SUV as 39-year-old Maged Yacoub.

Yacoub wasn't injured in the crash, which happened in a neighborhood in Land O'Lakes.

Troopers are investigating the crash.