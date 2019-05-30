Florida
3-year-old Florida girl hit by vehicle backing out of driveway has died, cops say
A 3-year old child was struck and killed while riding a tricycle on a Florida street Wednesday night.
Remington Lily Solano, of Land O’ Lakes, was riding a tricycle near her home in the middle of the 17000 block Torvest Court just after 6:30 p.m.
A 39-year-old Land O’ Lakes man driving a 2005 Nissan SUV started backing out of his driveway, also in the 17000 block of Torvest Court, when the SUV struck Remington, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said Remington was not wearing a helmet.
The girl was flown to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hosptial in Tampa where she died from her injuries, FHP reported.
A 9-year-old child was in the SUV at the time of the crash but was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
