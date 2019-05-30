Florida man gets 40 years for fatally shooting wife

A Florida man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing his wife, whose death was filmed by a security camera at the couple's home.

The Palm Beach Post reports 34-year-old Dwight Luton was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 death of 31-year-old Ashley Balius. Riviera Beach police say Luton shot his wife while she sat in a car inside the couple's driveway and then called police saying Balius had shot herself.

Police say video from a home security camera showed the former firearms dealer point what appears to be a gun at Balius before she slumps over. Responding officers found Balius with a gunshot wound to the side of her head.

A wrongful death lawsuit by Balius' parents against Luton is ongoing.