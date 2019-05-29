Florida man wouldn’t flush. That’s when the police got involved

Indian River Sheriff's Department

A Florida man was charged with battery after police were called by his angry roommate who said he refused to flush the toilet.

Of course, there’s more to the tale because, well, it’s Florida. It’s hot. It just does things to people.

According to an Indian River County Sheriff’s Department case report about a disturbance, deputies were called by Diana Griffin.

The 58-year-old Vero Beach woman said her roommate, Trovon Jardin Patterson, 36, spit on her in her hair and in her face after she repeatedly told him to flush the toilet after he used the commode.

When Patterson started cursing at her, she told deputies, she picked up a plunger “and began swinging it at Patterson to keep him away,” the report on the May 23 incident said.

Deputies found Patterson a short time later several blocks away. His arrest record in Indian River lists an arrest on battery charges when he was accused of spitting in his roommate’s face over a dispute about a messy apartment in June 2018.

According to the latest report, Patterson told deputies he spit on Griffin but did so only “after she attacked him with a cooking pot.”

Deputies say Patterson showed them a small red area on his forehead where he said his roommate had hit him with the kitchen pot.

But Griffin told deputies that that red mark happened when Patterson ran away from her — smack into a wall, as she wielded the plunger.

Officers said they saw smeared spit on Griffin’s hair, shoulder and stomach.

Patterson has to appear in court on June 18 on the battery charge.