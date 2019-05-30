A bar association president might need a lawyer. He’s facing a domestic violence charge

Gregory Hoag Florida Bar

Gregory Hoag — a name partner at Masterson, Hoag & Smith and the president of the St. Petersburg Bar Association — is facing a domestic battery charge after his arrest Monday.

And this isn’t the first time Hoag’s been so accused.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online records say Hoag was released on his own recognizance Monday. Online court records say he’s to have no contact with his wife of 11 years or their three children after getting personal possessions from the family home while accompanied by the St. Petersburg police.

He’s entered a not guilty plea.

St. Petersburg police say in court documents that Hoag and his wife were arguing Saturday night when the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Hoag took the argument from the verbal to the physical.

“...(Hoag) began to push (his wife) and became upset when she told him to stop,” the arrest affidavit reads. “(Hoag) grabbed (his wife) by the neck with his hands causing no visible injuries and not restricting air flow. (Hoag) caused minor injuries to (his wife’s) right arm. (Hoag) fled the area in a vehicle.”

He was arrested Monday at 2:25 p.m.





According to online Pinellas County court records, Hoag was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in March 2001. He pleaded not guilty, but eventually entered a domestic violence deferred prosecution program on June 5, 2001. A docket entry on June 21, 2002, says Hoag completed the family violence deferred prosecution program and the case was dismissed.





His Florida Bar website entry says Hoag was admitted to the Bar in April 2003 and has not been disciplined by the Bar in the last 10 years.

Hoag got probation, community service and his drivers license revoked for six months after being convicted of misdemeanor DUI from a May 2009 traffic stop.