Florida man finds necklace with a mother’s ashes — and asks for help in finding owner

A Sarasota man is asking for help in finding the owner of a necklace filled with a mother’s ashes that he found Sunday night.

Shawn Rauch posted a picture of the necklace on his Facebook Monday saying he found it while in the water at Siesta Key. The necklace has the word “Mom” engraved on it and is decorated with hearts.

The post has already received over 100 comments, some of them alerting and find possible owners.

Rauch was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information is available.