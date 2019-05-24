2 young brothers dead after being found in condo pool

Authorities say two young brothers found in a Florida pool have died.

A Broward Sheriff's Office news release says relatives found 6-year-old Ja'Kye Joseph and 5-year-old Branario Minto unresponsive Wednesday night in the pool at the Silver Palms Condominiums in North Lauderdale.

Officials say the relatives pulled the boys from the water and began CPR. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The pool area is secured behind a fence, which detectives believe the boys might have climbed. They were seeking information from anyone who might have seen something.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Child welfare investigators removed the victims' two infant siblings from the home.

No charges have been filed.