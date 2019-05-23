Dairy Queen manager, employee and her mother clash at restaurant. Hot grease is involved

Confrontation at Homestead Dairy Queen A Homestead Dairy Queen Grill & Chill manager got into a physical altercation with a teenaged employee, the girl’s mother and a family member. Police say the manager, Belinda Ahwach, threw hot grease in their direction. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Homestead Dairy Queen Grill & Chill manager got into a physical altercation with a teenaged employee, the girl’s mother and a family member. Police say the manager, Belinda Ahwach, threw hot grease in their direction.

Dairy Queen evokes images of Blizzard Treats, cheeseburgers and Dilly Bars.

But a Homestead DQ Chill & Grill on Tuesday evening was not the setting for anything resembling a sweet treat.

According to Homestead police, store manager Belinda Ahwach and a teenaged employee got into a disagreement. The fight was allegedly over the timing of the girl’s break and the manager telling her employee that she “gotta go home,” WSVN7 reported.

The girl called her mother, Alicia Hodge, to “complain about the mistreatment from the manager of the Dairy Queen,” the police report said.

That’s when Homestead police say Hodge, 42, went to the DQ to confront Ahwach, 52.

Alicia Hodge, the mother of a Homestead Dairy Queen employee, was charged with simple battery over an incident on May 21, 2019. Homestead Police Department

Surveillance video released by Homestead police shows Hodge and Ahwach at the counter arguing. Police say Hodge struck the manager. Ahwach is seen flipping a display in Hodge’s direction.

Hodge and her daughter left the restaurant to wait for police and surveillance video shows Ahwach grabbing a pot of oil from the fryer and heading out of the kitchen area.

According to police, Ahwach exited the Dairy Queen and threw the hot oil in the direction of the employee, who suffered minor burns, the report said.

Belinda Ahwach, manager of the DQ Grill & Chill in Homestead, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault on May 21, 2019. Homestead Police Department

Another teenaged family member had arrived by that point and all four got into it with their fists outside the restaurant.

“The manager then crawled back into the business while being attacked,” police said.

After an investigation, all four were arrested early Thursday morning.

Hodge was charged with simple battery and paid a $1,500 bond.

Ahwach was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault and is being held on a total bond of $12,500 on the two charges.

Police have not named the the employee or the family member because both are younger than 18. Both were charged with simple battery.

Dairy Queen released a statement to WSVN that said both the manager and the employee were fired.