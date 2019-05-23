‘I didn’t get to save them. I’m so sorry.’ Mom mourns drownings of her two young boys

Simple steps to be safe around pools and prevent accidents this summer Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools.

A mother woke from her sleep to find her two sons, ages 5 and 6, had drowned in an apartment complex’s pool.

Neighbors saw the boys face down in the pool at around 11 p.m. Wednesday night in a North Lauderdale complex in the 1200 block of Southwest 50th Avenue, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports.

In a tearful interview before news cameras, the brothers’ mother cried, “I wasn’t there to save them but they’re in a better place now. That’s all that matters. I will always miss my babies. They were only 5 and 6, I lost my babies too early.”

Police haven’t released any of the names. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue paramedics tried to revive the brothers on the ground near the pool as neighbors and the distraught mother watched, WSVN7 reported.

“Bernario was supposed to graduate on the 28th but it is what it is. I’m sorry. I didn’t get to save them. I’m so sorry,” the boys’ mom said in the CBS broadcast.

She said her six-year-old was taking swim classes but hadn’t learned yet how to swim. She believes they jumped the pool’s fence.