Endangered Florida panther dies after being hit by car

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It's the ninth fatal collision this year, out of 11 total panther deaths.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 1-year-old male panther were found Tuesday in Lee County near Wild Turkey Strand Preserve.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.