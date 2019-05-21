Missing Florida girls last seen in early-morning hours near a middle school, cops say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Officials are looking for two girls who were reported missing from Zephyrhills.

Linda Brooke Griffis, 12, and Alyssa Karen Griffis, 9, were last seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Raymond B. Stewart Middle School, 38505 10th Ave, Zephyrhills, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is assisting the Zephyrhills Police in the search for the missing girls, according to a news release.

Linda was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alyssa was last seen wearing a pink and blue shirt with blue shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alyssa Griffis or Linda Griffis should call 911 or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 800-706-2488.