Three men fight at a Taco Bell and one lands in the hospital, police say

Three men clashed inside a Hialeah Taco Bell on Monday night, leaving one with stab wounds and two taken into custody, Miami-Dade police said.

The fight happened inside the Taco Bell at 18750 Northwest 67th Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday.

“Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered an adult male victim suffering from apparent knife wounds. The victim was transported to Aventura Hospital in stable condition,” said Det. Lee Cowart, Miami-Dade Police spokesman.

Police have not released any of the names and are investigating.

A Taco Bell spokesman released a statement Monday night to WSVN7:

“We are shocked and saddened to hear that this happened at one of our restaurants. We are working with the local authorities in their investigation and have offered counseling services to all team members present.”