Officials: Body of Florida man found on Gulf of Mexico

Florida officials say a man was found unconscious floating face down near the Gulf of Mexico coast and rushed to a hospital where he died.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says a medical examiner's office has yet to determine the official cause of death, but it suspected the man had drowned.

A 911 call alerted authorities that the man was found not breathing near the shore in Destin, a beach city in the Panhandle.

The sheriff's office is withholding his identity until it notifies the man's relatives.