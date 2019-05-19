Florida
This bull was wandering on a Florida golf course and cops are holding it. Is it yours?
Spotting an alligator on a golf course has become just another day in Florida.
But a bull?
On Sunday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Wildcat Run Golf and Country Club golf course in Estero after a bull was found in the nearby woods.
“This Brangus Bull clearly did not have a membership for the Wildcat Run Golf golf course,” the department posted on social media.
The sheriff’s office said the bull was also sighted on the green. The department’s agriculture unit responded and “safely secured him for transport.”
The animal — which has not yet been claimed by its owner — will remain at a holding facility until it is claimed or put up for auction. It’s being fed and cared for, cops say.
