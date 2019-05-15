Gator gets comfortable along flight line at MacDill Air Force Base

What not to do when you spot an alligator The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina State Parks and the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory Herpetology Program have the following tips on how to avoid an alligator attack (and maybe even some jail time). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina State Parks and the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory Herpetology Program have the following tips on how to avoid an alligator attack (and maybe even some jail time).

An alligator was found making himself at home on a flight line at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, a Tuesday Facebook post said.





“Your friendly, #TeamMacDill gator – preparing for take-off,” the post read.

MacDill Air Force Base said in its post that the gator was safely escorted from the flight line.

It’s not the first time a gator has found its way onto the base.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A large alligator named Elvis was spotted there in August 2018; he apparently makes his home in the ponds of the golf course, according to ABC Action News.

The months of May and June are considered alligator mating season but courtship for the season starts in April, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

For more information from FWC on how to live with alligators, click here.

Your friendly, #TeamMacDill gator - preparing for take-off. #FuelTheFight #FloridaMan (Don't worry, he was safely escorted off the flight line ) pic.twitter.com/Znv03TNPIw — MacDill AFB (@MacDill_AFB) May 14, 2019