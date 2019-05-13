Dog’s daring walk on Sunshine Skyway Bridge caught on video. Pup was saved, cops say

What’s that dog doing on the Skyway? Motorist Emily Serra took video of a small dog walking on the ledge of the Skyway Bridge May 12 around 5:30 pm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Motorist Emily Serra took video of a small dog walking on the ledge of the Skyway Bridge May 12 around 5:30 pm.

A small dog was rescued from nearly halfway up the incline of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over the weekend.

A dog that appeared to be a dachshund was walking south in the northbound lanes of the bridge Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol public affairs officer Steve Gaskins.

The dog jumped onto the outer ledge of the bridge.

An unknown motorist on the bridge saw the dog and stopped to help. They were able to safely rescue the dog.

Emma Serra, a vet tech in Parrish, told the Bradenton Herald in an email she was driving south on the bridge when she saw the dog and captured video of it on the ledge.

“I was really shocked when I saw that it was a dog holding up traffic ‘cause (sic) I figured maybe there was an accident on the bridge causing the holdup. I’m really confused as to how he got up there, or how he was even on the bridge in the first place. I can only hope that it wasn’t on purpose, and that the dog remains safe or wasn’t abandoned,” Serra told the Herald in an email.