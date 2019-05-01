Missing child alert issued for 3 Florida children who may be with their mother, cops say

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

A missing child alert has been issued for three Pasco County children and their mother.

Dexter Kearnes, 13, Kraven Kearnes, 9, and Makayla Dyer, 5, were reported missing Wednesday from Port Richey. They were last seen in the 9000 block of Chantilly Lane.

Dexter may be wearing glasses.

Officials believe the children may be with their mother, 35-year-old Amanda Fuller-Kegley, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Fuller-Kegley and her children left her sister’s home on Chantilly Lane around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after making statements “about possibly harming herself and her children,” according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

She has a tattoo of a lily on her left arm and a red and black gargoyle tattooed on the left side of her chest, is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, approximately 115 pounds, and has auburn hair with red tips and brown eyes.

Deputies say Fuller-Kegley was last seen wearing dentures, small hooped earrings, a gray tank top, orange shorts and may be wearing prescription glasses.

They may be in a silver 2004 Oldsmobile Alero with a back window missing and covered in black tape. The vehicle has a North Carolina license plate FBD2774 .





Dexter is described as a 13-year-old boy about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with brown hair and eyes and weighing approximately 100 pounds. Deputies say he was last seen not wearing a shirt with gray basketball shorts.

Kraven is described as a 9-year-old boy about 4 feet, 6 inches tall, light brown hair, hazel eyes and weighing approximately 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a striped yellow and green shirt, dark shorts and no shoes.

Makayla is described as a 5-year-old girl about 4 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown hair, green eyes and weighing approximately 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing black underwear, a white and gray t-shirt, no shoes, and no pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children should contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Pasco County Sheriff’s office or call 911.