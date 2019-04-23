Pup’s head was stuck in a cinder block. Rescue crew knew just the tool — Jaws of Life

Poor puppy. She tried to get back in house by dryer vent and got stuck Shamia, and 11-week-old Dallas, Oregon, German Shepherd puppy, got stuck in a dryer event and Dallas Fire and EMS came to the rescue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shamia, and 11-week-old Dallas, Oregon, German Shepherd puppy, got stuck in a dryer event and Dallas Fire and EMS came to the rescue.

The saying is “curiosity killed the cat,” but puppies are curious creatures, too, and this one found herself in a solid predicament.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue department posted about its recent rescue of a Rottweiler puppy named Fifi who got her head into the gap of a cinder block and got stuck.

Fifi’s owner tried first to get the 6-month-old pup’s head out but was not able to free her. The owner then called the St. Johns County Communications Center and deputies were sent over.

The deputies tried soap and water, but Fifi’s head was still trapped.

Fire rescue officials arrived and decided to use the Jaws of Life to crack the block.

Fifi was finally free and uninjured.