Anyone can become addicted to drugs You might think that only some types of people can get addicted to drugs. The truth is, it can happen to anyone, whether you're young or old, rich or poor, male or female. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You might think that only some types of people can get addicted to drugs. The truth is, it can happen to anyone, whether you're young or old, rich or poor, male or female.

For decades, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office has been executing search warrants at the same house, but a sign declaring it “closed for business” was posted outside Tuesday after another search of the home found drugs inside.

The sign, which read “This drug house closed for business by Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Noel E. Stephen,” was pictured in the yard of a home in the 1100 block of Northeast 16th Avenue in Okeechobee.

The sheriff’s office posted the photo to Facebook.

“We have been executing search warrants on this house for over thirty years. We will continue to do so as long as the residents continue to sell illegal narcotics. The people of this (c)ommunity don’t deserve it nor will we allow it,” Stephen said in the post.

Deputies and agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement went into the home around 5 a.m. Tuesday to serve the search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Inside, investigators reported finding marijuana, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, loaded gun magazines, $3,300 in cash and an unknown substance that had been packaged for sale, the sheriff’s office Facebook post said.

Six people were arrested and are facing charges.