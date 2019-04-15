Florida

Worker dies after fall from second story of Florida building, cops say

Clearwater police are investigating a death at an apartment complex, where investigators say they believe a worker fell from the second story of an apartment building.
Clearwater police are investigating a death at an apartment complex, where investigators say they believe a worker fell from a building.

A tweet from the police said investigators were at the Palms of Clearwater Apartments at 25 N. Belcher Road on Monday investigating a death.

Initial information led investigators to believe a worker died after falling from the second story of one of the apartment buildings, according to police.

The complex is having roofing work done, police said.

The victim’s name was not immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

