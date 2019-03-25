Young sisters struck, killed while riding small motor bike on Florida road, cops say

Two young sisters were killed in a crash while riding a small motor scooter on a Bartow road Sunday afternoon, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Charisma Vega, 12, and her sister Kiara Vega, 9, were riding a small motor scooter on Connorsville Road around 4:15 p.m. when they were struck by a pick-up truck.
The 23-year-old woman driving the truck told investigators she did not see the girls on the scooter, but stopped when she heard a noise.
EMS crews arrived and started life-saving procedures, and the girls were taken to Lakeland Regional Health Center. Charisma and Kiara were pronounced dead at the hospital.
They were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Deputies do not see any clear evidence of wrongdoing on behalf of the driver of the truck, however the investigation is still in the initial stages,” a news release from the sheriff’s office stated.
Sheriff Grady Judd told ABC Action News the driver of the truck is a mother and was devastated.
“These two little girls were just out on a Sunday afternoon, having fun, but riding a minibike that is not certified for the road,” Judd told WFLA News Channel 8. “This is the kind of toy that should have been operated in an open field, on a dirt field and not on a highway.”
