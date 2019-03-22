One reported dead, one rescued after boat capsized off Tampa Bay coast, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast guard rescued one man after a boat reportedly capsized in waters west of Tampa Friday, but a second man was reported dead, according to a news release.
The Coast Guard was notified through an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) Friday of distressed boaters and sent a helicopter crew from Clearwater to assist them.
When crews arrived about 54 miles west of Tampa, they pulled one man from the water. He was taken to the Coast Guard’s Air Station Clearwater.
A second man was reported dead, according to the news release. Crews will be looking for the man’s body.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The identity of the man reported dead was not immediately released.
Comments