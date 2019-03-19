A baseball team is planning a special law-breaking night to pay tribute to ‘Florida Man’

If you have ever wanted to celebrate your inner Florida man or woman, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are presenting the opportunity this summer.
On July 26, the Florida Marlins’ Double-A affiliate is embracing the local legend, the “Florida Man,” with a special promotional night where they claim they will attempt to break a weird Florida law every inning, the team announced.
“There WILL be a lawyer in the house!” the team tweeted when a law office agreed to sponsor the night.
Florida Man night is a feature of one of 70 home games for the Jumbo Shrimp. Other promotions include several other themed events - like the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail (Sauce) Party on May 31, Ramen Noodle Night on June 22, and Halfway to Pumpkin Spice night on April 27. There are also more traditional events as well, like firework nights, giveaways and military appreciation nights.
A previous Florida Man-themed night at the ballpark saw a man jump over the wall to right field wearing just his boxers, according to Action News Jax.
The Jumbo Shrimp have had other unconventional promotional nights in the past, including a June 2016 game where pregnancy tests were handed out for a “You Might Be the Father’s Day” game, according to WTSP 10 News.
The infamous Florida man has wielded several weapons and animals, but please leave the machetes, pythons and gators at home.
