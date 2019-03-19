2 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Florida

Authorities say a Florida man and woman were killed when their vehicles crashed head-on.
The News-Press reports that the crash happened early Monday morning on an Estero road.
Florida Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Magan Raynor was driving an SUV when she lost control and swerved into the oncoming lane, hitting a car driven by 67-year-old Lun Chan. Raynor and Chan died at the scene.
Officials say Chan's passenger, 61-year-old Kek Chan, was airlifted to a Fort Myers hospital with critical injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
