Florida

2 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Florida

The Associated Press

March 19, 2019 05:04 AM

ESTERO, Fla.

Authorities say a Florida man and woman were killed when their vehicles crashed head-on.

The News-Press reports that the crash happened early Monday morning on an Estero road.

Florida Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Magan Raynor was driving an SUV when she lost control and swerved into the oncoming lane, hitting a car driven by 67-year-old Lun Chan. Raynor and Chan died at the scene.

Officials say Chan's passenger, 61-year-old Kek Chan, was airlifted to a Fort Myers hospital with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

  Comments  