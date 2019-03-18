1 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes at Oklahoma airport

Emergency officials say two people, a man and a woman, are dead after a twin-engine jet crashed as it attempted to land at a small airport in northwest Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Fire Capt. David Macy says the corporate jet crashed shortly before 4 p.m. Monday at the Sundance Airport. Macy says one man died in the crash and a woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. She later died. The two were the only people on board.
There was no post-crash fire, but Macy says crews were working to address a jet fuel leak at the scene of the crash.
A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft departed from an airport in Panama City, Florida.
