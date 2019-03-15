New bodycam footage shows moment when police captured Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

Body camera footage released Friday by the Broward State Attorney’s Office shows the minutes after police captured Nikolas Cruz, the former student who carried out the deadliest school shooting in Florida, killing 17 students and teachers and wounding 17 others with a high-powered rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
The two-minute video opens with a shot of Cruz laying on the ground, with a Coral Springs police officer kneeling beside him. Another police officer, who’s wearing the bodycam, squats in front of Cruz. The police officer sounds casual as he twists a piece of string between his thumbs.
The police officer wearing the bodycam asks Cruz, “What’s going on? What’s going on today, bro?”
Cruz, who is handcuffed and laying on his left side, responds right away. “Demons, man,” he says.
“Demons?” asks the police officer.
“Voices,” Cruz says, “voices.”
“Voices and demons,” the police officer says. The whir of helicopters overhead grows louder.
“Heard some voices,” Cruz says.
The police officer wearing the bodycam stands up, and the camera points away from Cruz and toward a Coral Springs squad car parked by the swale.
Cruz’s voice pitches higher. “What the f---,” he says. “Where the f--- am I? Holy s---. What happened?”
A police officer tells Cruz to “shut up.”
Another says, “Just be quiet, man.”
Cruz’s is still talking. “What the f--- you doing, dude,” he says. “What the f---.” Cruz, no longer in the camera’s view, is panting and it sounds like he’s hyperventilating.
The police officer wearing the bodycam stands up and walks to his squad car parked less than a block down the swale. He reaches into the squad car and grabs his cell phone from the dashboard.
When the officer returns to where Cruz is laying, the sound of Cruz sobbing can be heard in the background. He says, “What the f---.”
As the video comes to a close, Cruz can be heard again saying, “What the f--- are you doing” as the officer wearing the bodycam places his hand over the lens and the video ends.
Cruz is awaiting trial on 17-counts of first-degree murder for the attack on Valentine’s Day 2018. He faces the death penalty for the mass shooting, which sparked a wave of student activism and even led to the passage of a gun-control law in Florida.
His comments on the afternoon of Feb. 14 during his capture echo statements Cruz made to police during a video-taped interrogation, in which he claims “a voice” in his head ordered him to commit violence.
The newly released video also supports the first official account of Cruz’s behavior soon after the massacre, when he initially eluded a swarm of police who had converged on the high school campus.
Minutes after being arrested, the Parkland school shooter reportedly had trouble standing up, began to heave and “vomited clear fluid” as a witness prepared to identify him, according to a police report written by the officer who detained him.
But other videos that Cruz made contradict his statements to police about voices and demons telling him to carry out the shooting.
Some time before the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting, Cruz recorded three cellphone videos discussing his plan to murder students and staff.
“With the power of my AR-15 you will all know who I am,” Cruz said in one video.
Cruz, a former Stoneman Douglas student who seems to have meticulously planned his attack, expressed anger at his old classmates, saying they thought he was an “idiot and a dumb ass” when in fact it was they who had been “brainwashed by these f***ing political government programs.”
And he declared his love for a girl he identified only by her first name, saying he hoped to see her “in the afterlife.”
The videos, all shorter than 90 seconds, will almost certainly bolster prosecutors’ efforts to convict Cruz, 19, of first-degree murder, a capital offense: Under Florida law, such charges must be premeditated.
In addition to the bodycam footage released Friday, Broward prosecutors also made public a 443-page transcript of a recorded interview with Chris McCoy, a Broward Sheriff’s Office major who was a captain at the time of the shooting. McCoy was second in command of BSO’s SWAT team.
