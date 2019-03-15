3 killed in flatbed truck, tractor-trailer crash in Florida

Authorities say three men were killed when their flatbed truck hit a semitruck on a Florida road.
The Florida Times-Union reports that crash happened Wednesday in Putnam County.
The Florida Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Haymon Boynton was driving the flatbed east on Florida 100 when he veered over the center line and hit the oncoming tractor-trailer. Boynton and his two passengers, 61-year-old Lloyd Douglas and 50-year-old Benjamin Nelson, were all killed. The semitruck driver was hospitalized with critical injuries.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments