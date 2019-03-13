Ex-commissioner in Florida city gets 5 years for corruption

A former city commissioner in Florida has been sentenced to five years in state prison for a corruption case related to a tiki bar he operated in a strip mall.
Court records show that 56-year-old David McLean was sentenced Tuesday in Broward County Circuit Court. He was convicted last month if bribery, official misconduct and theft charges. McLean was a commissioner in the South Florida city of Margate.
Trial evidence showed McLean used his influence to do city favors for the tiki bar's landlord. In return, the landlord forgave about $8,000 in rent and made another $6,000 in cash payments.
McLean previously was convicted of similar charges in federal court, but an appeals court overturned the verdict because no federal money was involved.
