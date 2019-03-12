Getaway driver gets 20 years for fatal robbery in Florida

A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for acting as the getaway driver in the fatal robbery of a taxi driver.
Court records show that 21-year-old Ricky Ligonde was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder as part of a deal with Lee County prosecutors.
Authorities say two teens shot and killed 46-year-old Hinso Estriplet in April 2018 while he sat in his cab in Lehigh Acres. They fled the area in a vehicle driven by Ligonde.
As part of his plea agreement, Ligonde will testify against the two teens, who await trial.
