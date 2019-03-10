Ex-Space Coast deputy seeks immunity from fatal shooting

A former sheriff's deputy is arguing in a Florida courtroom that he shouldn't face criminal charges for fatally shooting a man during a roadway confrontation since he was acting in self-defense.
Former Brevard County deputy Yousef Hafza's attorney began making arguments for his client's "stand your ground" immunity hearing last Friday in a courtroom on Florida's Space Coast.
Hafza is charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder for the 2016 shooting death of Clarence Howard following a traffic confrontation. Hafza was off-duty at the time.
Under Florida's "stand your ground" law, people don't have a duty to retreat if they believe they are in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm.
If the judge agrees with Hafza, the case can be dismissed before a trial is held.
