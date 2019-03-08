Florida

Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday. Could this be Florida’s last time switch?

By Josh Fiallo Tampa Bay Times

March 08, 2019 10:07 AM

It’s that time of year again.

Sunday at 2 a.m., Daylight Saving Time will officially begin for 2019, lasting until 2 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Americans will “spring forward” this time around (losing an hour of sleep in the process) by moving their clocks ahead one hour – at least, they will in 48 states.

Daylight Saving Time isn’t recognized in Hawaii and Arizona, nor is it in Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, Americana Samoa or the Northern Marianas Islands. Since it’s not mandated by the federal government, individual states and territories decide whether to use it or not.

And Florida could be next. Sort of.

Lawmakers in Tallahassee passed a bill in the spring 0f 2018 that would have made Florida the first state to make Daylight Saving Time year-round, meaning it would enjoy later sunsets (and later sunrises) 365 days a year. But to make it reality, Congress needed to approve it – and that’s where the prospect died, much to the television and airline industry’s pleasure.

Florida lawmakers aren’t giving up, though. Senator Marco Rubio introduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2019 to the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, which would make Daylight Saving Time year-round in Florida. A companion bill was filed in the House by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key.

Regardless of the bill’s outcome, however, one thing’s for certain. Floridians will be losing an hour of sleep this Sunday.

Where do you stand? Keep Daylight Saving Time year-round, or do you like the time change? Or should we just stay on Eastern Standard Time? Tell us in the comments below.

