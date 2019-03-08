Jury recommends death penalty for murder, kidnapping

Jurors have recommended the death penalty for a Florida man convicted in the kidnapping and fatal shooting of a man he mistakenly thought was a drug dealer.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports jurors unanimously agreed Thursday on the fate of 25-year-old Christian Cruz. A judge will make the final decision. The jury found Cruz guilty last week of first-degree murder and felony murder.
Authorities say Cruz and 30-year-old Justen Charles broke into a Deltona apartment in 2013. They grabbed 25-year-old Christopher Jemery, threw him in the trunk of a car, took him to a wooded area and shot him in the head.
Investigators say Cruz and Charles had been planning to rob a drug dealer who had previously lived in the apartment but moved out.
Charles is still awaiting trial.
