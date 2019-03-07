2 people, 1 dog die in mobile home fire in Florida

Authorities say two people and one dog are dead following a mobile home fire in Florida.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the fire occurred Monday in Wesley Chapel.
Pasco Fire Rescue says they found an elderly man outside the home when they arrived. He was airlifted to a nearby burn unit, where he later died.
Officials say the blaze was too intense for firefighters to immediately enter the home. After the fire was under control, they entered and found an elderly woman and her dog dead.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
