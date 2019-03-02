Police: Man hits 2 women with van in dispute, killing 1

Police say a man hit two women with his van, killing one of them during a dispute in Florida.
The Delray Beach Police Department told local media that 39-year-old Elson Silencieux had been doing work at the women's house when the three began arguing on Friday.
Detectives say Silencieux then hit 59-year-old Marie Ambroise and her 28-year-old daughter with his Chevy van as he was leaving their house. Ambroise died after being taken to a hospital, and her daughter was treated and released.
The man fled the scene but was found and detained later in a neighboring city.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Delray Beach police continue to investigate the woman's death.
Comments