Pilot killed when plane crashes into Fort Lauderdale high rise. Residents were evacuated.

A small plane crashed into a building in Fort Lauderdale just before noon Friday, killing the pilot, according to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief.
Footage from Miami Herald news partner CBS4 shows the yellow plane with both wings snapped on the pool deck of a building at 3015 N. Ocean Blvd. that appears to be under construction.
Ft. Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan said a banner plane landed on the pool deck of Berkely South, an occupied 19-story condominium building, between the 16th and 17th floors. Residents were evacuated and fire rescue officers have found no one with injuries.
“At this time we do have one fatality that was on the aircraft,” he said. “The pilot.”
The pilot’s identity is unknown. State Road A1A and other surrounding roads are shut down in the area.
The phone number on the side of the crumpled plane — 800-FLY-7001 — belongs to Aerial Banners, a prolific banner flying company with more than a dozen Florida locations, including Ft. Lauderdale. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The company had its Federal Aviation Association waiver was revoked in 2007 over a series of safety issues — including a hard landing, a plane running out of fuel and a crash. It was reinstated.
This breaking news story will be updated with more information.
