Doctor shot at Palm Beach VA hospital, according to news reports

At least one person was injured Wednesday night in a shooting at West Palm Beach VA Medical Center in Riviera Beach, according to news reports.
According to the Palm Beach Post, a hospital employee was injured, but was expected to recover.
The shooting, according to reports, happened just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the hospital’s emergency room. The center is located at 7305 N. Military Trail.
CBS12 reported Wednesday night the shooter was a double amputee in a wheelchair.
Miami Herald news partner CBS4 spoke to a witness, who said a doctor was shot.
“I think it is a tragedy. How’d he get in the ER carrying a firearm?” witness Gorman Erickson told the station.
Several witnesses say the shooter was in the restroom, loaded a handgun and when discovered, fired the gun, the station reported.
The victim was rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.
