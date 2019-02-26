Local beach again among the best in the U.S., says travel website

It’s no secret to locals, but the Tampa Bay area has some of the most popular beaches in the country, being named to list after list of the best.
In the latest rankings, three Tampa Bay-area beaches took some of the top spots.
Even though Anna Maria Island beaches didn’t make this list, one was close to home. Siesta Key ranked as the sixth-best beach in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor’s 2019 Travelers’ Choice Awards.
Clearwater Beach was named the No. 1 U.S. beach. St. Pete Beach was ranked No. 4 by the travel website.
Florida shores took 10 of the top 25 spots on the list, with seven beaches landing in the top 10.
The state with the second most popular beaches was Hawaii, with seven beaches on the list.
Trip Advisor’s top 10 U.S. beaches:
- Clearwater Beach, Florida
- Ka’anapali Beach, Hawaii
- Panama City Beach, Florida
- St. Pete Beach, Florida
- Pensacola Beach, Florida
- Siesta Beach, Florida
- Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, Hawaii
- St. Augustine Beach, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida
- Driftwood Beach, Georgia
To see the complete list of Top 25 U.S. Beaches chosen by Trip Advisor, click here.
