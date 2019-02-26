Florida man used a New Yorker’s diamond as the key to a $1.3 million pawn shop ripoff

A Lake Worth man managed a $1.3 million pawn fraud that connected Arizona with New York and South Florida.
Now, 61-year-old Scott Meyrowitz will pay for his scheme with a little time, three years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Meyrowitz also owes $1.8 million in restitution — $1.25 million to the Scottsdale pawn shop owner and $567,400 to a New York diamond wholesaler.
Meyrowitz started his scheme by stealing the wholesaler’s heart.
As in a heart-shaped diamond, blue, 4.05 carats. Meyrowitz’s admission of facts in court documents say the owner, who isn’t named, bought the diamond for $1.3 million because his business specializes in high-end diamonds, particularly those of color.
In January 2015, the New York wholesaler sent the diamond to Meyrowitz and his company SSB International via Brinks, ‘‘only for inspection by prospective purchasers, upon the express condition that the Diamond shall remain the property of the Owner.”
Instead, Meyrowitz got a friend from Minneapolis, “J.G.,” to join him in Scottsdale and pose as the diamond’s owner. A high-end jewelry pawn broker in Scottsdale agreed to loan J.G. $1 million for the diamond.
The pawn broker noticed that the diamond’s Gemological Institute of America certificate — which tells a diamond’s weight, grade of cut, color and clarity — was a copy. Meyrowitz quickly got a new GIA certificate for $747.
The pawn broker went ahead with the deal and wired $1 million to J.G.’s Wells Fargo account on March 3, 2015. J.G. swung $955,000 to SSB International’s account.
That November, the pawn broker agreed to out-and-out buy the diamond and give Meyrowitz 25 percent of the profits from any future sale. So, another $250,000 went to J.G., who put $225,000 in SSB’s account.
Meanwhile, court documents say, Meyrowitz kept the New York-based actual owner at bay “by making a series of false claims, including that a buyer had been found but more time was necessary; that there was no buyer; and the Diamond would be on its way to the Owner shortly; and that shipping the Diamond had failed for various reasons.”
An April 8, 2015, email in which Meyrowitz claimed he was making arrangements to send the diamond back, constituted the wire fraud.
FBI agents caught up to Meyrowitz in September 2018.
His admission of facts ends, “Meyrowitz explained to the agents he acted alone and thought he would be able to make money in the stock market and other deals and he would be able to make everyone whole. He did not.”
