Two Miami-Dade cops charged after video catches sergeant slapping a handcuffed teen

The home surveillance video was jarring: A Miami-Dade police sergeant suddenly slapping a handcuffed teenager in the face as he is about to be led away to a patrol car.
Prosecutors have now charged the sergeant — and another officer who is suspected of trying to destroy the video surveillance system that captured the slap.
Miami-Dade Sgt. Manuel Regueirowas charged Tuesday with misdemeanor battery, prosecutors announced. Officer Alexander Gonzalez was also charged with a count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence, and misdemeanor petty theft.
“It’s infuriating. This is happening at a time when police and community relations are already stressed,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle told the Miami Herald.
Prosecutors plan to detail the case at an afternoon press conference.
The teen was Bryan Crespo, then 18, who was being investigated in March of 2018 for allegedly dealing in stolen airbags.
Miami-Dade police raided his Allapattah home, which had a surveillance camera rolling inside his living room. The footage shows Crespo, shirtless and cuffed, being led away when he was slapped by Regueiro.
Prosecutors uncovered additional footage, from a home across the street, that appears to show Officer Gonzalez stealing an object covered up in a pillowcase. Investigators believe the item was a battery pack he believed was the recording unit.
A Miami-Dade police lieutenant involved in the case has also been suspended with pay pending an internal affairs investigation.
When the footage first emerged last year, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said: “The actions depicted in the video are extremely disturbing and in no way represent the core values of our agency.”
Crespo’s attorneys have said they plan on filing a lawsuit against the officer.
