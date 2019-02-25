Driver killed when speeding Tesla crashes into tree, burns

Police in South Florida say a speeding Tesla burst into flames after the driver apparently lost control while swerving through traffic and crashing into some palm trees.
Davie police spokeswoman Vivian Gallinal says the car immediately caught fire following the Sunday afternoon crash on Flamingo Road. An officer was nearby and tried to break the car's window, but couldn't get the driver out.
She told news outlets police believe speed was a factor but an investigation is ongoing to determine how fast he was driving. The driver's name hasn't been released.
In May, two teenagers died in crash when they Tesla Model S they were in crashed and caught fire in Fort Lauderdale. Authorities say they were traveling at 116 mph (186 kph).
