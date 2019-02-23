A small plane crashed into a Central Florida home, FAA says. Two people were on board.

Two people were aboard a small plane that crashed into a home in Winter Haven on Saturday afternoon, federal authorities said.
Local and federal officials are investigating the crash, which occurred about 1 p.m. in a neighborhood near Winter Haven Regional Airport. Police have not released passenger information or their medical conditions.
Ansley Beach, a 20-year-old Winter Haven resident who lives near the crash site, told the Miami Herald that one occupant of the aircraft had died and a young girl inside the home was injured. Officials were seen wheeling out a body covered in a tarp, she said.
“My neighbor went inside the house because she knows CPR, she saw a little girl trapped in the way,” Beach said via a private message on Twitter. “One pilot got out and told us the engines failed on take off. The other was dead in the plane. When medics arrived they got the little girl out and rushed her to the hospital.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the plane was a STOL UC-1 aircraft with two people on board.
“The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident,” the agency said.
Stunned residents of the Polk County neighborhood rushed to the scene to help those affected.
Photos submitted by onlookers and published online by local media show a white aircraft lodged into a home’s roof and standing almost upright. The Polk County sheriff said he would address the media at 3:45 p.m.
Comments