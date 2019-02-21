Interstate 75 reopening after tractor trailer with hazardous materials overturns

A portion of northbound Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County was at a standstill for hours Thursday and lanes are reopening after a tractor trailer carrying hazardous materials overturned and slid down the interstate, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
A black Acura traveling north on I-75 at a high speed around noon overtook a tractor trailer carrying a hazmat load just south of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, according to FHP.
The 27-year-old Tampa woman driving the Acura then quickly crossed all four northbound lanes from the outside to the inside lane where it encountered slower traffic and changed lanes again, back across the interstate and struck the front of the tractor trailer.
The tractor trailer jackknifed to the outside shoulder, the trailer overturned and slid more than 200 feet down the interstate before stopping along the shoulder and outside lane. The Acura stopped in the outside shoulder, according to FHP.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Charges are pending against the driver of the Acura, according to FHP.
All northbound lanes were blocked for about two hours Troopers are diverted northbound traffic at Fletcher Avenue.
By 2:10 p.m., two northbound lanes were reopened.
