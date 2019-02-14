Parkland massacre reshapes K-12 in Florida

In this Jan. 30, 2019, photo, Sgt. Michael Hazellief, training supervisor, walks on the grounds where the "guardians" are participating in a training session to respond to active shooters in Okeechobee, Fla. Okeechobee is one of the Florida districts that have started training and arming non-instructional personnel in the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Authorities keep the identities of these guardians secret, citing security reasons. Brynn Anderson AP Photo