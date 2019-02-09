Endangered Florida panther killed by vehicle

An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.
It's the second fatal collision this year, out of two total panther deaths.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of the 8-month-old female were collected Friday morning in rural Collier County.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
