Florida

Endangered Florida panther killed by vehicle

The Associated Press

February 09, 2019 03:01 AM

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla.

An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.

It's the second fatal collision this year, out of two total panther deaths.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of the 8-month-old female were collected Friday morning in rural Collier County.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

  Comments  