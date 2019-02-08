Man arrested in shooting death near Atlanta park

Police in Atlanta have arrested a suspect in a shooting death near a city park last year.
News outlets reported police said Thursday they have arrested 42-year-old Antonio Evans in a shooting death at a home near Piedmont Park.
Evans is charged with murder in the July 30 death of 41-year-old Christopher Morris, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head.
Investigators think the men knew each other.
Evans was one of four people that Atlanta police wanted to interview after Morris' death. It's unclear whether police questioned him before his arrest.
Evans is also charged as a fugitive from justice in Orange County, Florida. Details of that charge were not immediately available.
Evans was denied bond. It's not known if he has an attorney yet.
