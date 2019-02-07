Florida deputy injured in crash during traffic stop

Authorities say a Florida deputy was injured during a traffic stop when another vehicle crashed into his patrol truck.
The Naples Daily News reports that the deputy was getting out of his unmarked pickup along a Golden Gate Estates road Wednesday morning when the crash happened.
The Collier County Sheriff's Office says the deputy and the other vehicle's driver were both hospitalized. Their injuries weren't considered life-threatening.
