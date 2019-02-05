Cold case researcher found dead in Florida condominium

Authorities say a woman who was investigating the 2010 death of a Florida sheriff's deputy's girlfriend was fatally shot inside her condominium.
Putnam County Sheriff's officials said 38-year-old Ellie Marie Washtock was found dead by her 15-year-old son on Jan. 31.
Investigators told news outlets that Washtock was a private citizen doing an independent investigation into the death of Michelle O'Connell, the girlfriend of St. John's County Sheriff's deputy Jeremy Banks. The weapon used was his department- issued handgun. Her death was ruled a suicide, but her family has questioned the investigation.
Because of that connection, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office was asked to investigate Washtock's death.
