1st endangered Florida panther death of 2019 reported

The Associated Press

February 05, 2019 06:11 AM

LABELLE, Fla.

An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.

It's the first panther death reported this year.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of the 3-year-old male were collected last week on a state road in rural Hendry County.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

