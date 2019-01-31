Florida

Video captures cop comforting toddler found alone on Miami street

By Carli Teproff

January 31, 2019 08:35 PM

Coral Gables police Sgt. Velier Zaccheo had just left the courthouse in downtown Miami and was on his way back to the city when he spotted a woman waving him down.

It didn’t take him long to realize why.

There was a toddler, alone near a busy Miami intersection — Northwest 24th Court and West Flagler Street — wearing nothing but a diaper.

He pulled over, scooped him up and comforted him until Miami police arrived, said Kelly Denham, a spokeswoman for Coral Gables police.

“He’s a dad himself, so the dad mode kicked in,” Denham said. The moments of Zaccheo cradling the scared 2-year-old were captured on video and shared on the department’s Twitter page.

The child likely wandered away from a nearby home, police said.

Miami police said detectives interviewed the toddler’s aunt and no charges were filed.

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

